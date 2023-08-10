Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) Is 73.55% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -26.89% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The MF share’s 52-week high remains $6.30, putting it -306.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $12.17M, with an average of 20.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Missfresh Limited (MF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

After registering a -26.89% downside in the last session, Missfresh Limited (MF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -26.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 234.77%, and 205.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.92%. Short interest in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) saw shorts transact 71560.0 shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.66, implying an increase of 94.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.66 and $26.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MF has been trading -1620.0% off suggested target high and -1620.0% from its likely low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $263.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $303.86 million.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Missfresh Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Missfresh Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.61% of the shares at 3.61% float percentage. In total, 3.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 23779.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $36857.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Missfresh Limited (MF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 625.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $968.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 26.0.