Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply a decrease of -10.22% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MESO share’s 52-week high remains $5.12, putting it -316.26% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $435.15M, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Mesoblast Limited (MESO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MESO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

After registering a -10.22% downside in the last session, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.0079 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -10.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -69.25%, and -68.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.73%. Short interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.90, implying an increase of 82.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MESO has been trading -1769.92% off suggested target high and -21.95% from its likely low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mesoblast Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares are -62.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.14% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.80% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.04 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 13.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.80% annually.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mesoblast Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.70% of the shares at 1.70% float percentage. In total, 1.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Penbrook Management LLC with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.0 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7548.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24908.0