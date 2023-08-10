It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) At $0.35.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CYBN share’s 52-week high remains $1.14, putting it -225.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $78.23M, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3700 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.90%, and -20.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.03%. Short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw shorts transact 5.09 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cybin Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are -22.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.26% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cybin Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders hold 21.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.32% of the shares at 6.81% float percentage. In total, 5.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 2.28 million shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.88 million