Is Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Expensive At $0.28? Check These Facts.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LTRY share’s 52-week high remains $0.83, putting it -196.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $17.87M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4200 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -31.73%, and 39.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.58%. Short interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $44.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.08 million.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lottery.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Lottery.com Inc. insiders hold 56.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.72% of the shares at 17.73% float percentage. In total, 7.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.51 million shares, or about 1.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.