Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Poised For Further Gains At A 25.52% Distance From The Low?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BKKT share’s 52-week high remains $3.79, putting it -161.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $406.30M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the latest session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5700 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and -10.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.91%. Short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw shorts transact 12.56 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bakkt Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares are -16.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.36% against 20.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 97.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.6 million and $12.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.50% before jumping 50.30% in the following quarter.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bakkt Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.