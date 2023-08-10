Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Plunging -85.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares stood at 3.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The INPX share’s 52-week high remains $13.49, putting it -8331.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $6.70M, with an average of 15.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, Inpixon (INPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1970 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.55%, and -14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.75%. Short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw shorts transact 0.42 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

INPX Dividends

Inpixon has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inpixon has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 0.62% float percentage. In total, 0.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61296.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bayesian Capital Management, LP with 36000.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $15480.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inpixon (INPX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 31900.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54230.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25746.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 43768.0.