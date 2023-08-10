InflaRx N.V. At $3.56: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply a decrease of -2.47% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -103.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $211.50M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IFRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a -2.47% downside in the latest session, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.17%, and -13.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.84%. Short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.56, implying an increase of 66.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.33 and $19.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IFRX has been trading -440.17% off suggested target high and -105.9% from its likely low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InflaRx N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are 66.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -77.46% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3,500.00% this quarter before falling -15.80% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.22 million.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InflaRx N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders hold 13.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.29% of the shares at 22.20% float percentage. In total, 19.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 4.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.65 million shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.25 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds roughly 63995.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26327.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 50942.0.