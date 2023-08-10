Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The HLMN share’s 52-week high remains $10.28, putting it -7.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.59. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLMN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the latest session, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.99 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.00%, and -0.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.52%. Short interest in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw shorts transact 6.48 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.44, implying an increase of 16.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLMN has been trading -35.98% off suggested target high and -4.6% from its likely low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hillman Solutions Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares are 0.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.30% against 12.20%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

Hillman Solutions Corp. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.87% of the shares at 96.32% float percentage. In total, 94.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CCMP Capital GP, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.45 million shares (or 11.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 16.92 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $142.49 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 5.62 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.45 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 32.07 million.