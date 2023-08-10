Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Expected To Grow By 72.97% Or More

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 15.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.00, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $13.18, putting it -559.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $141.52M, with an average of 8.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a 5.26% upside in the last session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2400 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.53%, and -64.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.34%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.40, implying an increase of 72.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.80 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRRR has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -140.0% from its likely low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gorilla Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares are -69.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.53% against 20.10%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 42.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.75% of the shares at 27.50% float percentage. In total, 15.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 56158.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 25591.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41258.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14900.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 71520.0.