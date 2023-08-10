Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Drops -1473.33% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 13.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 16.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 17.55% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $11.80, putting it -1473.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $30.75M, with an average of 9.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a 17.55% upside in the last session, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 17.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.81%, and 6.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.07%. Short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNS has been trading -766.67% off suggested target high and -700.0% from its likely low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares are -87.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.57% against 13.60%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.78 million.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.10% of the shares at 1.57% float percentage. In total, 1.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ayrton Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83278.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $75420.0.