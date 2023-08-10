FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO): How Can A Stock Be Down -58.58% Year To Date, But Still Loser

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s traded shares stood at 3.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FOXO share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -6775.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $7.85M, with an average of 18.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2469 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.76%, and -17.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.58%. Short interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FOXO Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

FOXO Technologies Inc. insiders hold 45.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.62% of the shares at 25.08% float percentage. In total, 13.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79999.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $78649.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65022.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47700.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 25376.0.