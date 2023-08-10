For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Is Worth A Shot

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 7.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply a decrease of -3.41% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $3.54, putting it -13.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $3.94B, with an average of 8.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.30%, and 1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 157.85%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 29.32 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.67, implying an increase of 44.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUR has been trading -124.36% off suggested target high and 3.85% from its likely low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 5.90% this quarter before jumping 36.00% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.9 million and $2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders hold 46.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.75% of the shares at 70.18% float percentage. In total, 37.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53.99 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 39.42 million shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $122.98 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 34.67 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.86 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 33.89 million.