Following A 20.22% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE)?

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PFIE share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it 3.13% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $71.44M, with an average of 90660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the latest session, Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7200 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.22%, and 25.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.84%. Short interest in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw shorts transact 21660.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Profire Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) shares are 40.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.00% against 14.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.83 million and $13.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 472.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

PFIE Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Profire Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Profire Energy Inc. insiders hold 24.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.94% of the shares at 68.87% float percentage. In total, 51.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.08 million shares, or about 4.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.59 million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 million.