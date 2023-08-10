Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Have Gained 69.44% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.10, to imply an increase of 28.69% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -150.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 97.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $46.98M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

After registering a 28.69% upside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.86 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 28.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.24%, and 899.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.44%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw shorts transact 3170.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.00, implying an increase of 89.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading -883.61% off suggested target high and -883.61% from its likely low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $94.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.5 million.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders hold 12.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.74% of the shares at 101.97% float percentage. In total, 89.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 58251.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 10899.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $66483.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.66 million