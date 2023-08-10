Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares stood at 56.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply an increase of 49.38% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The EDBL share’s 52-week high remains $64.50, putting it -3483.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $5.26M, with an average of 44050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 90.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

After registering a 49.38% upside in the latest session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3700 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 49.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.73%, and 41.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.43%. Short interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw shorts transact 19650.0 shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 74.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDBL has been trading -288.89% off suggested target high and -288.89% from its likely low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edible Garden AG Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Incorporated insiders hold 22.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 3.73% float percentage. In total, 2.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 42500.0 shares (or 1.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97750.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 35337.0 shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $81275.0.