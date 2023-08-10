Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) Recovered 24.27% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -14.17% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decrease of -20.16% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The DCTH share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -158.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $33.12M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

After registering a -20.16% downside in the latest session, Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.53 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -20.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.08%, and -43.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.17%. Short interest in Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw shorts transact 0.65 million shares and set a 8.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.40, implying an increase of 81.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCTH has been trading -611.97% off suggested target high and -223.62% from its likely low.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delcath Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) shares are -33.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.02% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.00% this quarter before jumping 62.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 117.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $800k and $810k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.20% before jumping 309.90% in the following quarter.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delcath Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Delcath Systems Inc. insiders hold 2.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.46% of the shares at 38.56% float percentage. In total, 37.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62733.0 shares (or 86.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 43811.0 shares, or about 60.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 39075.0 shares. This is just over 53.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15135.0, or 20.80% of the shares, all valued at about 75069.0.