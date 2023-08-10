Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Is Worth A Gamble At $5.83

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.83, to imply an increase of 4.12% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $15.59, putting it -167.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 4.12% upside in the latest session, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.26 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and -5.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.35%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 2.99 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.53, implying an increase of 92.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.92 and $120.34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DADA has been trading -1964.15% off suggested target high and -601.89% from its likely low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dada Nexus Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are -54.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.97% against 20.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $388.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $404.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $316.95 million and $353.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 14.30% in the following quarter.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dada Nexus Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 3.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.95% of the shares at 25.75% float percentage. In total, 24.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.49 million shares (or 4.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 9.43 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $79.85 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 43.97 million.