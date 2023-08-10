China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)â€™s traded shares stood at 14.25 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $2.56, to imply an increase of 20.75% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The CLEU shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it 14.45% up since that peak but still an impressive 80.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $79.00M, with an average of 3.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a 20.75% upside in the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 20.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.96%, and 69.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.00%. Short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw shorts transact 97590.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)â€™s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders hold 28.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.62% of the shares at 7.84% float percentage. In total, 5.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 48266.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $29215.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 48266.0 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42232.0