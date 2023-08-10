Boom Or Bust: Where Is Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Stock Headed Next?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s traded shares stood at 26.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.13, to imply an increase of 56.41% or $19.52 in intraday trading. The CPRI share’s 52-week high remains $69.25, putting it -27.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.17. The company has a valuation of $6.33B, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPRI a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

After registering a 56.41% upside in the latest session, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.52 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 56.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.14%, and 48.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.56%. Short interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) saw shorts transact 4.86 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.08, implying a decrease of -12.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPRI has been trading -25.62% off suggested target high and 37.19% from its likely low.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capri Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are 6.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.28% against -6.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.15% annually.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capri Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Capri Holdings Limited insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.69% of the shares at 98.11% float percentage. In total, 95.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.15 million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $766.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 13.39 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $725.03 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.01 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.99 million, or 3.17% of the shares, all valued at about 215.86 million.