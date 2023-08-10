Boom Or Bust: What Are Palantir Technologies Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PLTR) Future Prospects?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)â€™s traded shares stood at 32.44 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.80. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $15.52, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The PLTR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $20.24, putting it -30.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.84. The company has a valuation of $33.77B, with an average of 102.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 86.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the latest session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.08 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.08%, and -6.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 141.67%. Short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw shorts transact 124.36 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.65, implying a decrease of -13.7% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR has been trading -61.08% off suggested target high and 67.78% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palantir Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are 88.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 266.67% against 20.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $554.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $597.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $470.31 million and $508.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.00% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)â€™s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 11.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.28% of the shares at 39.70% float percentage. In total, 35.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 164.45 million shares (or 8.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 98.63 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $833.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 51.07 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $327.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.85 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 249.44 million.