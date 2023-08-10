Boom Or Bust: What Are 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ATNF) Future Prospects?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 11.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply an increase of 9.43% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $23.80, putting it -2733.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $4.90M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 372.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATNF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a 9.43% upside in the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 9.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.25%, and -22.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.10%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 30150.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATNF has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp. insiders hold 7.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.16% of the shares at 4.49% float percentage. In total, 4.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 23928.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $43070.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 37583.0 shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15378.0, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 52131.0.