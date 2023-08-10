Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Gains 21.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.20, to imply a decrease of -5.46% or -$1.57 in intraday trading. The BXSL share’s 52-week high remains $29.11, putting it -7.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.08. The company has a valuation of $4.42B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 645.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BXSL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) trade information

After registering a -5.46% downside in the latest session, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.11 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, dropping -5.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.70%. Short interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.19, implying an increase of 3.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXSL has been trading -6.62% off suggested target high and -2.94% from its likely low.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blackstone Secured Lending Fund share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) shares are 11.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.99% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.70% this quarter before falling -1.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $264.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $259.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $226.79 million and $250.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.70% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

BXSL Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a forward dividend ratio of 3.08, with the share yield ticking at 11.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)’s Major holders

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.24% of the shares at 42.29% float percentage. In total, 39.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 4.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nomura Asset Management Company Limited with 5.57 million shares, or about 3.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $138.88 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 8.42 million.