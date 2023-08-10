At $2.50 The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Is Worth A Gamble

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 6.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 15.21% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $3.71, putting it -48.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $277.73M, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The RealReal Inc. (REAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REAL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

After registering a 15.21% upside in the last session, The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.61 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 15.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.96%, and -5.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.00%. Short interest in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) saw shorts transact 11.36 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The RealReal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares are 32.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.14% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 36.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $132.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.44 million and $149.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.00% before dropping -11.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 20.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.60% annually.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The RealReal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

The RealReal Inc. insiders hold 9.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.12% of the shares at 68.60% float percentage. In total, 62.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.32 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.78 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $14.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 4.95 million.