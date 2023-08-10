After Sinking 7.11% During Past Week, Is LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Still A Buy?

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.52, to imply an increase of 23.50% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.45, putting it -20.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $143.46M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 369.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

After registering a 23.50% upside in the latest session, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 23.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.11%, and -3.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.99%. Short interest in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw shorts transact 1.97 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 39.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFMD has been trading -99.12% off suggested target high and -54.87% from its likely low.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LifeMD Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares are 122.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.53% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.20% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $37.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.84 million and $28.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.20% before jumping 39.10% in the following quarter.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LifeMD Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc. insiders hold 23.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.01% of the shares at 22.22% float percentage. In total, 17.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 3.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.71 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.05 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.64 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 1.86 million.