After Sinking 41.10% During Past Week, Is United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Still A Buy?

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.21, to imply an increase of 28.06% or $1.58 in intraday trading. The UIHC share’s 52-week high remains $6.81, putting it 5.55% up since that peak but still an impressive 95.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $317.31M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 251.75K shares over the past 3 months.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

After registering a 28.06% upside in the last session, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.21 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 28.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.10%, and 63.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 580.19%. Short interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 3.91 days time to cover.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $116.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.20% before dropping -7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.98% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -709.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

United Insurance Holdings Corp. insiders hold 55.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.95% of the shares at 24.65% float percentage. In total, 10.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tieton Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.58 million shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.