After Jumping 10.81% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply an increase of 8.61% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The SILV share’s 52-week high remains $7.56, putting it -53.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $724.38M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

After registering a 8.61% upside in the latest session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.06 this Wednesday, 08/09/23, jumping 8.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.81%, and -19.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.00%. Short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) saw shorts transact 9.59 million shares and set a 9.15 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 29.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.65 and $7.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILV has been trading -62.2% off suggested target high and -14.84% from its likely low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are -10.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 195.24% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before falling -35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 380.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.03 million.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.03% of the shares at 60.37% float percentage. In total, 58.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.4 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 8.59 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $61.31 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 8.58 million shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.85 million, or 4.66% of the shares, all valued at about 48.94 million.