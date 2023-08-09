XYL Stock Forecast 2023: Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Remains Strong With -31.86% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $102.38 changed hands at -$2.77 or -2.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.14B. XYL’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.82% off its 52-week high of $118.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $84.15, which suggests the last value was 17.81% up since then. When we look at Xylem Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the Xylem Inc. (XYL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended XYL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xylem Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) trade information

Instantly XYL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 111.78 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.40%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is -9.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XYL’s forecast low is $86.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xylem Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.00% over the past 6 months, a 24.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xylem Inc. will rise 12.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Xylem Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Xylem Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.76% per year.

XYL Dividends

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03. The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Xylem Inc. shares while 76.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.92%. There are 76.70% institutions holding the Xylem Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 21.22 million XYL shares worth $2.18 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 21.12 million shares worth $2.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.48 million shares estimated at $562.68 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $431.22 million.