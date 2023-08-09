Will Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.30 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.56M. TENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2366.67% off its 52-week high of $7.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.74K.

Analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3294 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.67%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -8.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TENX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. will rise 95.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 76.60%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.55% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares while 3.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.28%. There are 3.20% institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with CI Private Wealth, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million TENX shares worth $56844.0.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 95122.0 shares worth $28241.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 8690.0 shares estimated at $2580.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1521.0 shares worth around $451.0.