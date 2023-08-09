Why To Invest In Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.68 million Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $38.78 changed hands at -$2.04 or -5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.41B. GLBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.9% off its 52-week high of $45.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.14, which suggests the last value was 53.22% up since then. When we look at Global-e Online Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GLBE as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global-e Online Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.17 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.89%, with the 5-day performance at -13.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -10.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLBE’s forecast low is $42.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global-e Online Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.22% over the past 6 months, a 17.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global-e Online Ltd. will rise 19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $128.89 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Global-e Online Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $142.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.31 million and $105.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Global-e Online Ltd. earnings to decrease by -68.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.20% per year.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.63% of Global-e Online Ltd. shares while 60.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.90%. There are 60.27% institutions holding the Global-e Online Ltd. stock share, with Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 15.26 million GLBE shares worth $491.76 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 13.52 million shares worth $435.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $55.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $56.1 million.