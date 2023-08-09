Why Should You Invest In Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)?

In the last trading session, 3.17 million Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.13. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $38.18 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.58B. ZIONâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -56.5% off its 52-week high of $59.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.26, which suggests the last value was 52.17% up since then. When we look at Zions Bancorporation National Associationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Instantly ZION was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.56 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 0.10% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.34%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is 29.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.39, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIONâ€™s forecast low is $27.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -17.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zions Bancorporation National Association share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -29.43% over the past 6 months, a -22.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zions Bancorporation National Association will fall -24.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $753.52 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Zions Bancorporation National Associationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $750.48 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $813.43 million and $873 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Zions Bancorporation National Association earnings to decrease by -14.70%.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 4.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares while 84.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.15%. There are 84.74% institutions holding the Zions Bancorporation National Association stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 22.04 million ZION shares worth $659.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 10.41 million shares worth $311.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $259.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $224.45 million.