Why Should You Invest In Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.14. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.47 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $950.55M. NATâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -4.03% off its 52-week high of $4.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 47.87% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NAT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Caterpillar, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.47 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 3.95% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 19.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NATâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -34.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 35.45% over the past 6 months, a 800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to increase by 107.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 28 and September 01. The 8.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 8.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 46.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.84%. There are 46.40% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.80% of the shares, roughly 12.12 million NAT shares worth $47.99 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 7.11 million shares worth $28.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 4.51 million shares estimated at $20.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $14.35 million.