When Will Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.63. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $25.73 changed hands at -$6.12 or -19.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $696.77M. ARCTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -46.72% off its 52-week high of $37.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.02, which suggests the last value was 49.4% up since then. When we look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.48K.

Analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARCT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.51 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -19.22% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.71%, with the 5-day performance at -26.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -17.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCTâ€™s forecast low is $18.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -444.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 21.14% over the past 6 months, a -374.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will fall -12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -121.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $38.34 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.42 million and $160.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 354.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -76.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 104.50%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.64% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 84.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.13%. There are 84.74% institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.99% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million ARCT shares worth $114.54 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 2.24 million shares worth $53.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $51.75 million under it, the former controlled 9.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 8.24% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $46.25 million.