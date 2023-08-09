Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.40M. VUZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.67% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at Vuzix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 931.67K.

Analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.32 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.85%, with the 5-day performance at -5.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is -10.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VUZI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vuzix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.99% over the past 6 months, a 4.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vuzix Corporation will fall -6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.91 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vuzix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.47 million and $2.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vuzix Corporation earnings to increase by 3.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.51% of Vuzix Corporation shares while 44.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.39%. There are 44.76% institutions holding the Vuzix Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 6.43 million VUZI shares worth $29.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 3.98 million shares worth $18.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 3.6 million shares estimated at $16.67 million under it, the former controlled 5.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 4.29% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $12.56 million.