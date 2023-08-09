VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.59 changed hands at -$0.69 or -9.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.27B. VZIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.02% off its 52-week high of $13.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.32, which suggests the last value was 4.1% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.35K.

Analysts gave the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VZIO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.49 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -9.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.08%, with the 5-day performance at -10.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is -7.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VZIO’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.57% for it to hit the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp. will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $454.43 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that VIZIO Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $560.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $437.51 million and $533.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for VIZIO Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 99.10%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.