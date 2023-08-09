Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.54M. VIRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -442.26% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 86.9% up since then. When we look at Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 770.14K.

Instantly VIRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8502 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 611.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is -6.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virios Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 370.61% over the past 6 months, a 74.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virios Therapeutics Inc. will rise 84.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Virios Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.30%.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.41% of Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.54%. There are 8.35% institutions holding the Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million VIRI shares worth $0.27 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 74750.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 38500.0 shares worth around $64633.0.