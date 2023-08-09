Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.89 changed hands at $1.31 or 28.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.06M. DSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.7% off its 52-week high of $5.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 46.52% up since then. When we look at Viant Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.35K.

Analysts gave the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DSP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viant Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Instantly DSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.05 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 28.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.52%, with the 5-day performance at 26.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) is 32.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSP’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viant Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.60% over the past 6 months, a 113.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viant Technology Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Viant Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $63.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.83 million and $54.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Viant Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -52.10%.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of Viant Technology Inc. shares while 51.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.57%. There are 51.71% institutions holding the Viant Technology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.92% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million DSP shares worth $8.49 million.

Invenomic Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 0.8 million shares worth $3.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $5.29 million under it, the former controlled 9.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held about 5.28% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $3.51 million.