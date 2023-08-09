Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.25 changing hands around $1.07 or 7.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.25B. VET’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.84% off its 52-week high of $30.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.75, which suggests the last value was 29.51% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.45 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 7.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.84%, with the 5-day performance at 13.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 12.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.32% over the past 6 months, a -33.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -41.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vermilion Energy Inc. will fall -76.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -65.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $371.03 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $488.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $712.93 million and $616.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.91% per year.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 32.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.62%. There are 32.57% institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.38% of the shares, roughly 5.55 million VET shares worth $72.01 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 3.08 million shares worth $39.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $32.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $21.54 million.