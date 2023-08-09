The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Shares Inclined By 11.90% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.64 million The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.47 changing hands around $2.21 or 7.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.98B. AZEK’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.26% off its 52-week high of $32.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.12, which suggests the last value was 54.83% up since then. When we look at The AZEK Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Instantly AZEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.23 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.71%, with the 5-day performance at 4.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 11.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZEK’s forecast low is $17.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.21% for it to hit the projected low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AZEK Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.53% over the past 6 months, a -38.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The AZEK Company Inc. will rise 56.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 177.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.52 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that The AZEK Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $244.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $304.63 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2023 estimates are for The AZEK Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares while 102.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.99%. There are 102.86% institutions holding the The AZEK Company Inc. stock share, with Ares Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million AZEK shares worth $337.24 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 14.33 million shares worth $337.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund. With 10.65 million shares estimated at $216.38 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $109.0 million.