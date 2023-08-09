Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.46 million Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $137.71 changed hands at -$2.43 or -1.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.98B. TTWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.71% off its 52-week high of $153.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.00, which suggests the last value was 34.65% up since then. When we look at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TTWO as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Instantly TTWO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 147.07 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.25%, with the 5-day performance at -6.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is -8.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TTWO’s forecast low is $128.00 with $170.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.96% over the past 6 months, a -11.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. will fall -4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -296.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.92% per year.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares while 93.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.36%. There are 93.60% institutions holding the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 18.46 million TTWO shares worth $2.2 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 12.31 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $530.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $602.83 million.