Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.60 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.41B. SYNH’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.26% off its 52-week high of $71.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.89, which suggests the last value was 46.27% up since then. When we look at Syneos Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SYNH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Instantly SYNH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.74 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYNH’s forecast low is $43.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syneos Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.47% over the past 6 months, a -28.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Syneos Health Inc. earnings to increase by 15.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.30% per year.

SYNH Dividends

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Syneos Health Inc. shares while 94.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.21%. There are 94.75% institutions holding the Syneos Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 10.51 million SYNH shares worth $447.67 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 10.45 million shares worth $445.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.21 million shares estimated at $136.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $132.96 million.