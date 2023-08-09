Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $23.21 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.24B. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.64% off its 52-week high of $38.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.50, which suggests the last value was 37.53% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MAXN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.58 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is -9.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $30.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.75% over the past 6 months, a 101.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. will rise 96.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $372.63 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $395.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $238.08 million and $277.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.99% of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares while 39.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.49%. There are 39.34% institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million MAXN shares worth $51.89 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 1.41 million shares worth $37.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $19.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $11.97 million.