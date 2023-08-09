Stock Performance And Forecast For Nuvei Corporation

In the latest trading session, 3.1 million Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.73 changed hands at -$11.2 or -37.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.46B. NVEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.9% off its 52-week high of $43.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.71, which suggests the last value was -26.59% down since then. When we look at Nuvei Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.64K.

Analysts gave the Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NVEI as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Instantly NVEI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.32 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -37.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.31%, with the 5-day performance at -38.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is -36.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVEI’s forecast low is $37.40 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -380.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -99.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvei Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.59% over the past 6 months, a 10.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Nuvei Corporation earnings to decrease by -44.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.43% per year.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Nuvei Corporation shares while 62.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.14%. There are 62.09% institutions holding the Nuvei Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million NVEI shares worth $266.95 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 4.77 million shares worth $207.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $104.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $100.2 million.