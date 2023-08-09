Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $6.45 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. STGW’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.1% off its 52-week high of $9.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Stagwell Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.47K.

Analysts gave the Stagwell Inc. (STGW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended STGW as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stagwell Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Instantly STGW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.80 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.86%, with the 5-day performance at -5.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) is -12.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STGW’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stagwell Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.15% over the past 6 months, a 2.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $677.96 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Stagwell Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $729.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $672.91 million and $663.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Stagwell Inc. earnings to increase by 525.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.20% of Stagwell Inc. shares while 89.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.37%. There are 89.45% institutions holding the Stagwell Inc. stock share, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.23% of the shares, roughly 18.58 million STGW shares worth $137.86 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.73% or 16.87 million shares worth $125.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.61 million shares estimated at $39.41 million under it, the former controlled 4.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $25.97 million.