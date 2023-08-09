SciPlay Corporation’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 6.32 million SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.67 changing hands around $3.02 or 15.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83B. SCPL’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.94% off its 52-week high of $20.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.60, which suggests the last value was 53.24% up since then. When we look at SciPlay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 372.11K.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Instantly SCPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.71 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 15.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.01%, with the 5-day performance at 15.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 13.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SciPlay Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.35% over the past 6 months, a 17.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SciPlay Corporation will rise 8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $189.9 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that SciPlay Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $178.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160.1 million and $167.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2023 estimates are for SciPlay Corporation earnings to increase by 18.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.16% per year.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of SciPlay Corporation shares while 91.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.86%. There are 91.83% institutions holding the SciPlay Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million SCPL shares worth $32.6 million.

Antara Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 1.49 million shares worth $25.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $19.56 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $11.34 million.