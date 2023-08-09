Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.03 changed hands at -$1.96 or -8.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.70B. RVNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.62% off its 52-week high of $37.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.47, which suggests the last value was 17.77% up since then. When we look at Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RVNC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.77.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.38 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -8.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.52%, with the 5-day performance at -9.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is -18.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RVNC’s forecast low is $21.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -224.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revance Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.17% over the past 6 months, a 43.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revance Therapeutics Inc. will rise 34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.2 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $80.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.02 million and $49.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.60% per year.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares while 97.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.55%. There are 97.12% institutions holding the Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.00% of the shares, roughly 10.08 million RVNC shares worth $324.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 6.14 million shares worth $197.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 6.58 million shares estimated at $121.54 million under it, the former controlled 7.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $90.51 million.