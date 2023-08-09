Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 3.22 million Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.82 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.01B. RELY’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.41% off its 52-week high of $24.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.94, which suggests the last value was 60.82% up since then. When we look at Remitly Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RELY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Remitly Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.51 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.30%, with the 5-day performance at 24.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is 20.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RELY’s forecast low is $23.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Remitly Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.12% over the past 6 months, a 13.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Remitly Global Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -45.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $237.87 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Remitly Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $251.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.26 million and $191.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Remitly Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.00%.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.17% of Remitly Global Inc. shares while 71.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.33%. There are 71.79% institutions holding the Remitly Global Inc. stock share, with Naspers Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 20.98% of the shares, roughly 37.34 million RELY shares worth $632.94 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 10.05 million shares worth $170.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $36.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $29.15 million.