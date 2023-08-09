Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.21 million Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $3.96 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.01M. QUOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.32% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 57.58% up since then. When we look at Quotient Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QUOT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quotient Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

Instantly QUOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.98 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is 4.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QUOT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quotient Technology Inc. will fall -366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.17 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Quotient Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $76.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.25 million and $70.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Quotient Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.59% of Quotient Technology Inc. shares while 78.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.35%. There are 78.69% institutions holding the Quotient Technology Inc. stock share, with Engaged Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 8.11 million QUOT shares worth $26.59 million.

Lynrock Lake LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 7.06 million shares worth $23.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $8.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $7.76 million.