PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.33 million PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $11.63 changed hands at $0.99 or 9.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.14M. PSQH’s last price was a discount, traded about -205.85% off its 52-week high of $35.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.94, which suggests the last value was 23.13% up since then. When we look at PSQ Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) trade information

Instantly PSQH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.00 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 added 9.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.00%, with the 5-day performance at -8.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) is 14.13% up.

PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for PSQ Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 7.40%.

PSQH Dividends

PSQ Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of PSQ Holdings Inc. shares while 91.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.48%. There are 91.48% institutions holding the PSQ Holdings Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million PSQH shares worth $15.39 million.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 1.37 million shares worth $13.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023.