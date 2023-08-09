Performance & Trends Of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.25 or -29.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.21M. TPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -601.67% off its 52-week high of $4.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was -41.67% down since then. When we look at Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.55K.

Analysts gave the Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TPST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Instantly TPST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -29.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.83%, with the 5-day performance at -34.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) is -47.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TPST’s forecast low is $8.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tempest Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.70% over the past 6 months, a 29.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. will rise 34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 58.60%.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares while 68.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.05%. There are 68.92% institutions holding the Tempest Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.90% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million TPST shares worth $2.39 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.11% or 0.82 million shares worth $1.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 84814.0 shares worth around $97536.0.