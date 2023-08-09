Performance Report And Forecasts For AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE)

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.12 changed hands at -$3.48 or -23.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $556.81M. ASLE’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.68% off its 52-week high of $21.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.73, which suggests the last value was -23.47% down since then. When we look at AerSale Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.99K.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) trade information

Instantly ASLE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.82 on Tuesday, 08/08/23 subtracted -23.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.41%, with the 5-day performance at -19.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) is -21.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AerSale Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.06% over the past 6 months, a -15.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AerSale Corporation will fall -80.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AerSale Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $141.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.61 million and $51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 178.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for AerSale Corporation earnings to increase by 8.10%.

ASLE Dividends

AerSale Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.